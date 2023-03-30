Severe weather swept through the North Valley on Wednesday afternoon.

Severe weather causes concerns about more flooding in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Severe weather swept through the North Valley on Wednesday afternoon.

The storm brought lightning, thunder, hail and rain to Merced County.

ABC30 Insider Nikkole Cooper captured pea-sized hail on camera.

"This is probably the third time this year that I've seen pea-sized hail that's fallen," said Cooper.

There were greater concerns closer to Stevinson where crops are underwater.

The recent relentless rain is just the latest of a months-long flooding issue for some parts of Merced County.

One stretch of Highway 59 has been shut down due to flooding from Mariposa Creek since January second.

Nearly three months later -- it remains closed between Dickenson and McNamara Roads.

Caltrans says there is still no estimated time of reopening because of the weather.