Man shot in his car near Sanger apartment complex, expected to survive

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the gunman who shot a man as he sat inside his car near a Sanger apartment complex.The drive-by shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. Saturday night at Cherry Ave. and O St.Police say the gunman fired multiple rounds, but only one bullet hit the 46-year-old man.Medics rushed him to the hospital, and he is expected to survive.Officers are not sure if the shooting is gang-related. There's currently no description of the suspect vehicle.