2 arrested, victim hospitalized following club shooting in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. -- A shooting victim is in the hospital and two people are in custody after a fight and shooting in central Fresno.

Police were called to Club Encore on Maroa and Shields Avenues just after 1 a.m. Saturday for a report of a fight with shots fired.

When an officer tried to stop a car that was leaving, the driver sped up and drove toward the officer.

He jumped out of the way to avoid getting hit.

After a pursuit, the driver crashed near Marks and Emerson Avenues -- he and his passenger tried to run away.

Both the man and woman were detained. The car is believed to be stolen.

Shortly afterward, a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound and a woman with minor injuries showed up at Community Regional Medical Center.

Investigators say the two may have been involved in the fight and shooting at Club Encore.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Fresno police or Crimestoppers.