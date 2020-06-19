Adult, 2 children displaced after central Fresno house fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people were displaced after their house caught fire in central Fresno Friday morning.Firefighters say the blaze started outside and moved into the house on Simpson Avenue near Teilman and Shields Avenues around 4:30 am.A child inside the house was awake when they noticed the flames and called for help.Fire crews say the blaze damaged the attic and a carport.The Red Cross is helping the adult and two children who have been displaced.