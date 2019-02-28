farming

Above average rainfall in February benefits strawberry crops in the Central Valley

EMBED <>More Videos

The strawberry harvest is just a few weeks away.

By
Updated 29 minutes ago
With cloudy skies, you may not be thinking about a spring and summertime favorite.

But some strawberry farmers in the Central Valley are only a few weeks away from harvest.

Above average rainfall in February will help this year's harvest last through October.

"It looks like it is in full bloom right now and it looks like it is going to rain. So we need the water as much as we can right now," said Michael Yang, University of California Cooperative Extension.

He works with small farms and specialty crops in the Hmong community, including a strawberry field in Northeast Fresno near Willow and Behymer.

Yang said the rain will add to the groundwater supply most farmers use to grow their crops plus it will help make the strawberries sweeter.

"Strawberries need cool weather but in the summer the hot weather with the variety strawberries will not survive the heat," he added.

Yang said small farmers must pick most of their crops from late March to early June.

If this wet weather pattern continues through spring, strawberries could rot and that could impact certain types of strawberries.

"But Chandler is real soft you have to consume by four to six hours after harvest and that is pretty much it but with variety, strawberry can put it into your refrigerator until tomorrow," said Yang.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyfresnoagriculturefarmingharvest
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FARMING
Local apparel business 'AgProven' looking to improve conditions for agricultural workers
Australian woman grows enormous cabbage
Rain doesn't put a damper on the last day of the World AG Expo
Here are the Top 10 New Products at World Ag Expo
TOP STORIES
Multiple Fresno County homes struck by gunfire
Updated an hour ago
Woman gets 15 years for brutal beating in SoCal
PG&E: Company's equipment may have ignited Camp Fire
Hyundai, Kia recall over 500K vehicles as fire risk spreads
PG&E planned in 2013 to fix power line that may have started Camp Fire
CA bill would 'publicly shame' parents who owe thousands in child support
California DMV audited after lawmakers become suspicious of voter fraud
Show More
Woman killed after driver runs red light during police pursuit
Updated 3 hours ago
Trump, Kim do not reach agreement at Vietnam summit
Police looking for SUV involved in West Central Fresno hit and run
NJ students allegedly hacked computers, changed grades
Texas man set to be executed for killing wife's family
More TOP STORIES News