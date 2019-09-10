contests

Facebook contest looking for the best photos of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.

File photo of the Sequoia National Park. (KFSN-TV)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Attention photographers! Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks officials are calling on you to submit your best photos of the national park for their 2019 Facebook photo contest.

Organizers will choose the best photo for several categories including wilderness, wildlife, sequoias, canyons and more. All photos must be taken of the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, officials say.

Submissions are being accepted starting now until September 15th at 4 p.m.

Photographers can comment up to three of their best photos on the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Facebook page with #SequoiaKingsNPSPhotoContest2019 in the comment.

Click here to learn more about the contest.
