DMV expanding Saturday service for 6 Central Valley field offices

The California Department of Motor Vehicles has announced that they will be expanding Saturday service for six Central Valley locations.Starting August 4th field offices in Bakersfield, Clovis, Fresno (Olive Avenue), Merced, Modesto, and Visalia will be open every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. These field offices, with the exception of Merced and Visalia, also will open Saturday, July 21, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.In all, 60 field offices statewide will offer Saturday service each week starting August 4. Behind-the-wheel exams are not available on Saturdays.Appointments can be scheduled up to 90 days in advance using the DMV's website or calling 1-800-777-0133. The DMV reminds customers that they do not charge to schedule an appointment to visit a DMV field office.This move is in an effort to reduce customer wait times.The DMV also announced that two locations, one in Bakersfield and one in Turlock, will be opening an hour earlier four days a week starting July 16th. The offices will continue to open at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays and close at 5 p.m. daily.