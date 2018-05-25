A pop of color and a fresh coat of paint at Los Panchos Mexican Restaurant is making all the difference in Downtown Fresno.Jimmy Cerracchio with the Downtown Fresno Partnership said, "As you brighten up your buildings and change the looks of things and improve things, it gives people perception of new activity, new things happening and new life."But they are not the only ones making a difference-- right down the street from them, the oldest pawn shop in Fresno is adding some flair to downtown. Majestic Jewelry and Loan Company is celebrating rock and roll with a new mural.Store owner Leon Alchian said, "16 legends of rock and roll from Elvis all the way down to The Doors."Through the artwork, Alchian gets to share his love of music with the city."I thought it would be a great addition to the new renaissance of Downtown Fresno. I have been here all my life and I figured let's make it a tourist attraction."New improvements are also enticing more businesses like Smile Direct Club to come downtown. The invisible aligners company recently moved into the Pacific South-West Building.Smile Shop Manager Brittany Hensley said, "The area itself is being renovated and it has that real old kind of an urban vibe to it now."Los Panchos is expected to be completed in about a month and a half-- meanwhile, the rock and roll mural is looking at about four weeks.