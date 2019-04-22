Parking lots closed for hours at Woodward Park as families pack in for Easter celebrations

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a day for family and faith.Easter Sunday is also a day that brought Eric Becerra and his family back to Woodward Park."Been a while, haven't been out here in years, probably 10 years ago," he said.And it's a lot busier than the last time he was here."We took off to get some stuff at the house, back in about an hour and they wouldn't let us back in," Becerra said."In fact, no one was able to get their cars in for about four hours on Sunday. Community Coordinator David Rodriguez says Woodward Park just ran out of parking."People try to park up on our grass or block other cars or block entryways or ramps to get on sidewalks," he said.Earlier this afternoon, Rodriguez estimated there were more than 10,000 people inside Woodward and with Roeding and other parks also seeing huge crowds, the city has brought on extra staff to deal with any mess that's left behind."You know extra staff to clean, extra staff for trash control, litter control and to clean the restrooms," Rodriguez said.Despite the lack of parking, the Becerras and others parked across the street and walked back to the park to enjoy faith and family on Easter Sunday."Easter's a great time," Becerra said. "It's a time for us to remember that Jesus rose, so that's what we're celebrating; it's a good time."