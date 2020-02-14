Fresno 4th graders create beautiful mosaic for Black History Month

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- February is Black History Month and to honor the occasion a Fresno charter school created a classroom art piece.Miss Marina's 4th grade Class at Aspen Valley Prep made a mosaic featuring Harriet Tubman, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and more.The students worked on individual tiles before putting them all together to create one gigantic masterpiece."My favorite person is Jackie Robinson he was the first African American to play baseball. its a really good month to me," said one student."I like this month. All the people love Black History Month celebrate and feel like they're a part of it too. But our heroes are the ones that we look up to," another student said.The school's principal loved the mural so much, she had the artwork laminated.