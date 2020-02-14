society

Fresno 4th graders create beautiful mosaic for Black History Month

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- February is Black History Month and to honor the occasion a Fresno charter school created a classroom art piece.

Miss Marina's 4th grade Class at Aspen Valley Prep made a mosaic featuring Harriet Tubman, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and more.

The students worked on individual tiles before putting them all together to create one gigantic masterpiece.

"My favorite person is Jackie Robinson he was the first African American to play baseball. its a really good month to me," said one student.

"I like this month. All the people love Black History Month celebrate and feel like they're a part of it too. But our heroes are the ones that we look up to," another student said.

The school's principal loved the mural so much, she had the artwork laminated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnoeducationsocietyblack history monthfresno
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
Where to find Pliny the Younger in the Valley
McClatchy Co., owner of the Fresno Bee, files for bankruptcy
Merced Co. coroner looking for family of deceased woman
Dead birds disguised as cat food confiscated at Virginia airport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kings County sheriff's employee arrested for sex crime, harassment
Madera police search for gunman after an altercation ends in gunfire
'Make A Wish' makes 11-year-old Selma boy's dream come true
VIDEO: Car goes airborne after crashing into roundabout
Parkland massacre: Victims remembered 2 years later
Neighbor found dead near body of missing 6-year-old
Couple flying with newly adopted infant get baby shower on plane
Show More
High school sweethearts marry 63 years later
Family, friends of Merced teen injured in shooting march for change
How spicy is this Fresno restaurant's chicken? It may leave you in tears
Lowe's recalls 70K ceiling fans due to faulty blades
City of Fresno taking over abandoned properties
More TOP STORIES News