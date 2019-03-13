society

Fresno boy battling life-threatening illness meets NBA All-Star Stephen Curry

EMBED <>More Videos

Last week as part of an event in the Bay Area hosted by the "Make A Wish" foundation, Andre got to meet one of his heroes.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A little boy from Fresno who's battling a life-threatening illness got to meet one of his heroes.

Action News first introduced you to 5-year-old Andre Carson back in December.

Two years ago, Andre caught the flu and then a disease called acute necrotizing encephalopathy which causes swelling to the brain.

RELATED: Fresno mother gifted van to help transport 5-year-old son left wheelchair bound after brain damage caused by flu

Since then he has been wheel-chair bound.

Last week as part of an event in the Bay Area hosted by the "Make A Wish" foundation, Andre got to meet one of his heroes.

A video shows Andre playing "Pop a Shot" with NBA All-Star Stephen Curry.

Andre also got some shoes, a water bottle and a few other gifts from Curry.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societysocietymake a wishstephen curry
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
Daughter speaks out after father told he was dying by doctor on robot video
CA man learns he's dying from doctor on robot video at Kaiser
Carpool cheater caught with dummies after driving in the carpool lane
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
TOP STORIES
Fresno doctor charged with sex crimes on patient, plus cover-up
One of Fresno's most horrific murder crimes took place 15 years ago
Governor Newsom's housing crisis funds get bipartisan push-back
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
Veteran volunteers reviving history at Castle Air Museum
New changes will make casting a ballot easier in Fresno County
Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula charged with cruelty to a child
Show More
Health officials warn of measles exposure at LAX
Coalinga High School security guard arrested, charged with molesting student
Victims from deadly late night crash in Parlier identified
VIDEO: Man pepper sprays T-Mobile employees in Southeast Fresno
Merced city firefighters look to improve paramedic services
More TOP STORIES News