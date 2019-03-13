Fresno boy battling life-threatening illness meets NBA All-Star Stephen Curry

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A little boy from Fresno who's battling a life-threatening illness got to meet one of his heroes.Action News first introduced you to 5-year-old Andre Carson back in December.Two years ago, Andre caught the flu and then a disease called acute necrotizing encephalopathy which causes swelling to the brain.Since then he has been wheel-chair bound.Last week as part of an event in the Bay Area hosted by the "Make A Wish" foundation, Andre got to meet one of his heroes.A video shows Andre playing "Pop a Shot" with NBA All-Star Stephen Curry.Andre also got some shoes, a water bottle and a few other gifts from Curry.