Fresno business offering you family photos with the Easter bunny - and you don't even have to be there

Capture Life Photography in northwest Fresno is offering digital photo sessions.
Instead of going in person, the owner is asking people to send photos of their family, and they'll drop the images into the Easter bunny's hands.
The digital session is $20 and doubles as a fundraiser for a good cause.
Proceeds will help buy food from local restaurants that will be delivered to healthcare workers.
You can book a digital session by clicking here and sending your image to Hello@CaptureLifeEvents.com and/or Venmo-ing Crystal-Kelley-9. This project supports local restaurants, heroes, and community support services.