FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Fresno County court staffers were welcomed back to work Wednesday with a lunchtime taco truck, courtesy of the City Council.
"Some of the council members are sponsoring a lunch for the county workers just as an appreciation. To show them we are watching and we have their support and are grateful to celebrate a victory," said Councilmember Esmeralda Soria.
Court reporters and other support staff at the Fresno County Superior Court reached an agreement on a new labor contract Tuesday which ended a week long strike.
The union that represents the nearly 300 court employees made the announcement shortly after a deal was struck.
"There was give and take on both sides and the bottom line is we had to look at it and say is this good enough to go forward and it was. We talked to members on the strike line and they all feel very positive about the agreement," said SEIU Chapter President Denise Dedmon.
Union members are expected to approve the tentative agreement with a vote Thursday.
The new labor contract includes a 40-hour work week once again for court reporters.
A 3.1-percent pay increase for most court staff members and fully covered healthcare.
For many employees like JoAnn Nunes the deal comes after years of frustration.
"It's a sign of relief and it shows that together we can do anything as long as we stick together," Nunes said.
The vote to ratify the new labor agreement is expected to take place Thursday afternoon.