Fresno Police welcomed five very eager new officers to the force Wednesday.A swearing-in ceremony was held for Major, Zeke, and Odin the department's newest K-9 officers.Major and Zeke are German Shepherds. Odin is a Belgian Malinois.Two new female Mounted Patrol Officers were introduced along with their horses. Officer Caylee Graves with Charlie and Officer Gianna Armanino with her horse Lance.