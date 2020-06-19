Fresno African American groups honor Juneteenth, speak out against racial injustice in city

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Members from African American groups in Fresno will speak Friday morning to honor the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth and call for racial justice and equity in the city.
RELATED: What is Juneteenth? History, celebrations, future of the holiday celebrating the end of slavery
A press conference will be held at 10 am. and comes one day after the City of Fresno and community leaders held an event in downtown Fresno to celebrate "Black Lives Matter Day."
RELATED: Anger, Action, Answers: A Central California Conversation
Hundreds turned out Thursday to paint, chalk and just enjoy being together for a collective show of unity and support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
The groups and their representatives speaking on Friday are listed below:
Action of Change - Michaelynn Lewis African American Clergy Task Force - Pastor B. T. Lewis II
African American Museum - Julia Dudley BAPAC - Dr. Daren Miller Black Nurses Association - Dr. Carol Drake
Black Wall Street - Adrian Harris
BLOC (Black Leaders Organizing Change) - Viva Straughter
BWOPA - Cynthia Sterling
The California Advocate - Mark Kimber
Concerned Citizens of West Fresno- Mary Curry
The Dawn Proposal - Dr. Venise Curry
Fresno EOC Conservation Corps - Shawn Riggins
Fresno Metro Black Chamber - Tara Lynn Gray
Fresno Street Saints - Pastor Brian King
Golden Westside Planning Committee- Debbie Darden
Heat - Diane Smith
NAACP - Leroy Candler
National Action Network - Dr. Floyd Harris
Omni Network - Julia Dudley, Lenice Najieb
St. Rest Community Development Corp. - Pastor DJ Criner
Take A Stand - Janice Sumler
United Black Men - Ron Hill
West Fresno Democratic Club - Mikki Addison
West Fresno Faith Based Organization - Pastor Bruce McAlister
West Fresno Family Resource Center - Yolanda Randles
Westside CDC - Pastor Paul Binion
Fresno Unified School Board President Keisha Thomas
FUSD African American Academic Acceleration Program Director, Wendy McCulley
Dottie Smith, Fresno County Democratic Party Central Committee Representative
Trustee Eric Payne, State Center Community College District
Trustee Kimberly Tapscott-Munson, Fresno County Board of Education
Retired Police Sargent - Robert Mitchell
Fresno African American groups honor Juneteenth, speak out against racial injustice in city
Members from African American groups in Fresno will speak Friday morning to honor the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth and call for racial justice and equity in the city.
JUNETEENTH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News