Fresno African American groups honor Juneteenth, speak out against racial injustice in city

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Members from African American groups in Fresno will speak Friday morning to honor the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth and call for racial justice and equity in the city.A press conference will be held at 10 am. and comes one day after the City of Fresno and community leaders held an event in downtown Fresno to celebrate "Black Lives Matter Day." Hundreds turned out Thursday to paint, chalk and just enjoy being together for a collective show of unity and support for the Black Lives Matter movement.The groups and their representatives speaking on Friday are listed below:Action of Change - Michaelynn Lewis African American Clergy Task Force - Pastor B. T. Lewis IIAfrican American Museum - Julia Dudley BAPAC - Dr. Daren Miller Black Nurses Association - Dr. Carol DrakeBlack Wall Street - Adrian HarrisBLOC (Black Leaders Organizing Change) - Viva StraughterBWOPA - Cynthia SterlingThe California Advocate - Mark KimberConcerned Citizens of West Fresno- Mary CurryThe Dawn Proposal - Dr. Venise CurryFresno EOC Conservation Corps - Shawn RigginsFresno Metro Black Chamber - Tara Lynn GrayFresno Street Saints - Pastor Brian KingGolden Westside Planning Committee- Debbie DardenHeat - Diane SmithNAACP - Leroy CandlerNational Action Network - Dr. Floyd HarrisOmni Network - Julia Dudley, Lenice NajiebSt. Rest Community Development Corp. - Pastor DJ CrinerTake A Stand - Janice SumlerUnited Black Men - Ron HillWest Fresno Democratic Club - Mikki AddisonWest Fresno Faith Based Organization - Pastor Bruce McAlisterWest Fresno Family Resource Center - Yolanda RandlesWestside CDC - Pastor Paul BinionFresno Unified School Board President Keisha ThomasFUSD African American Academic Acceleration Program Director, Wendy McCulleyDottie Smith, Fresno County Democratic Party Central Committee RepresentativeTrustee Eric Payne, State Center Community College DistrictTrustee Kimberly Tapscott-Munson, Fresno County Board of EducationRetired Police Sargent - Robert Mitchell