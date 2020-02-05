society

Madera Co. sheriff's deputy helps woman he grew up with deliver baby at home

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was the end of Sergeant Jacob Tallmon's shift when a 911 call came in out of North Fork.

The Madera County Sheriff's Deputy arrived before paramedics could.

"It was utter chaos, but that is what having a home birth unexpectedly with all your kids looks like," Tallmon said.

A woman was giving birth, but this woman was no stranger to Tallmon. He and Brandy Augsburger both grew up together in North Fork.

Her contractions were getting closer together.

"They got to two minutes apart and I was like, 'Okay, it is time to go,' but then I had a contraction and I could feel the pressure, and I knew we wouldn't make it," Augsburger said.

The closest hospital was at least 30 minutes away and the newest addition didn't want to wait that long.

Tallmon, who has proper EMT training, stepped in to help deliver the baby.

"That moment of relief when that baby breaths and everybody is happy and everybody is good is a good way to end a shift," Tallmon said.

Augsburger gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

"She is a good baby so far," Ausburger said.

Tallmon was among the first people to take a picture with her. He says it's moments like these that make his job even more rewarding.

"Let's not sugar coat it too much," Tallmon said. "There are some things you see in this job, but when you do the good things and you see the good things, you really need to grab hold of it and celebrate it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorth forkbirthsocietysheriffmadera county
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
Fresno sixth-grader surprised by military father at school: VIDEO
High school student battling terminal cancer graduates early
New work program to help Fresno homeless
PETA wants groundhog Punxsutawney Phil to retire, replaced with robot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police arrest suspect in Merced shooting that left 4 teens hospitalized
Fresno PD release bodycam video showing teen with autism being handcuffed
Gang sweep leads to arrest of 3 suspects in connection to Cutler murder
Murder charges filed against suspect in SW Fresno shooting
Full Iowa Caucus results still not in; Buttigieg, Sanders lead in partial results
Farmworker dies after being run over by tractor in Tulare County
Trump extols 'great American comeback' during State of the Union
Show More
Man fatally shot by deputy after attacking 3 with machete
Key witness in Pete Garcia case had bad feeling at house party
Raging fire destroys Fresno County business
Fresno PD release 911 call after handcuffing teen with autism
Extra precautions you can take during the freezing Valley temperatures
More TOP STORIES News