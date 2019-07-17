New cocktail bar coming to Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new cocktail bar is set to open up by next year in Downtown Fresno.It's along the Ale Trail in the heart of the Brewery District.'Modernist' is a cocktail bar getting ready to stir up drinks and business.Their neighbors at Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company are looking forward to seeing a cocktail bar nearby."I think to mix up what we have to offer as a brewery district downtown, I think a cocktail bar would be great," said Michael Cruz with Tioga-sequoia Brewing Company.Modernist will be located here at 719 Fulton Street.It will be taking up 1,200 square feet."Their look is unique, very classy. These people know what they are doing, and they are going in the right direction to create their own vision," said property owner Nora Monaco.Monaco owns the building where Modernist will be housed.She has a few more spaces to fill and wants to help breathe new life into the downtown area."We would like to have a business that helps support the existing brewery district. So we are looking to of course have food. There is food down the street and some great new businesses but none in our area," said Monaco.While there has been a lot of interest in her spaces, she's turned down several businesses because they were not the right fit.Michael Cruz with Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company says he's glad Monaco is genuinely looking out for the best interest of the businesses and community."I think the synergy between properties and property owners and businesses, I think that is huge. If you bring in businesses that complement each other, that means a lot," said Cruz.There's still no official word on when the Modernist will open up.But according to it's Instagram account doors will open this winter.