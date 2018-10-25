CHURCH FIRE

Painting of Jesus survives seven-alarm fire in Massachusetts

A massive fire may have destroyed a historic church in Massachusetts this week.

But, a painting of Jesus miraculously survived.

The First Baptist Church in Wakefield had been around for 150 years but was brought to the ground within hours by the seven-alarm fire.

Witnesses said a bolt of lightning struck the historic building moments before it went up in flames Tuesday night.

Crews began to go through what was left of the structure yesterday.

That's when one worker was seen carrying away a large portrait of Jesus that was left untouched.

Some see it as a sign from above.
