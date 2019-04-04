PG&E

PG&E names new chief executive, board

(AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The troubled California utility Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. named a new chief executive and board members Wednesday amid a bankruptcy proceeding.

The San Francisco-based utility chose Bill Johnson as its chief executive officer and president and named 10 new board members, including former U.S. ambassadors and members of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Johnson is ending a run leading the Tennessee Valley Authority, the nation's largest publicly owned utility, which serves parts of seven southeastern states. PG&E is owned by investors.

The utility's "board refreshment" comes as it faces intense scrutiny for its equipment's role in starting devastating California wildfires and its overall approach to safety. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January, saying it couldn't afford potentially tens of billions of dollars in wildfire liability costs.

"We have heard the calls for change and have taken action today to ensure that PG&E has the right leadership to bring about real and dynamic change that reinforces our commitment to safety, continuous improvement and operational excellence," the board said in a statement.

A board meeting will be held as soon as possible to seat the new board, but all members will be up for election by at an annual shareholders meeting in May. Three current board members are remaining.

Gov. Gavin Newsom publicly criticized the utility last week, saying its leaders planned to put hedge fund financiers and people with little to no California experience on its new board.

His spokesman, Nathan Click, said some changes had been made in the slate announced Wednesday, but the governor still had concerns.

"While changes were made in the last few days to augment the safety and government expertise on the board, this proposed board still raises concerns - particularly the large representation of Wall Street interests and most board nominees' lack of relevant California experience," Click said in an emailed statement.

California plans to hold the utility "to the highest standards," he said.

The board members include several people with energy and utility expertise as well as people with jobs in investment management and bankruptcy expertise.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybankruptcypg&ecalifornia
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PG&E
Fresno residents on day 17 of no internet after bus crash causes outage
Power restored after outage left thousands in the dark in Madera
Equipment issue leaves 2,448 people without power in the Foothills
PG&E: Company's equipment may have ignited Camp Fire
TOP STORIES
Walmart to pay $495,000 for selling products with misleading packaging
The devil is in the details for teacher accused of sexting student
Teen tells police that he's boy missing since 2011
VIDEO: Man walks out of store with chainsaw hidden beneath his clothes
California considers tougher standards for drivers who drink
Benefit concert will help raise money for Central Valley Honor Flight
Man arrested for assault after plans to rape coworkers uncovered
Show More
TCDA charges Porterville sex offender with new crimes against minors
T-Mobile rests customer service center in Kingsburg
Damaged sensor triggered fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash: Sources
Special election to fill vacant Fresno City Council seat set for August
Kids and smartphones: do they need their own plan?
More TOP STORIES News