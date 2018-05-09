ROYAL WEDDING

Royal wedding hits theaters: Where fans can watch Meghan Markle, Prince Harry walk down the aisle

EMBED </>More Videos

It might be the next best thing to hopping on a plane to catch the royal wedding in person: Nearly 200 theaters around the U.S. are showing "The big day on the big screen." (Matt Dunham/AP Photo|Shutterstock)

It might be the next best thing to hopping on a plane to catch the royal wedding in person: Nearly 200 theaters around the U.S. are showing "The big day on the big screen."


All screenings of Harry & Meghan: The Royal Wedding will be at 10 a.m. local time on May 19, a few hours after the ceremony happens. The event will be a commercial-free rebroadcast of ITV's coverage including the full, uninterrupted ceremony. This is the first time that the royal wedding will be shown in select cinemas, according to sponsors Fathom Events and BritBox.

Ticket prices vary by theater but most are around $10. The event will last three and a half hours.

You can see which local theaters are showing the wedding by searching zip codes on Fathom Events' website.

If you want to watch it live from the comfort of your own home, just turn on your telly. ABC will broadcast its royal wedding special from 5 a.m. ET to 10 a.m. ET on May 19.

PHOTOS: Meghan "Sparkle" style through the years
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyroyal familyRoyal Weddingprince harryMeghan Markleu.s. & world
ROYAL WEDDING
Meghan Markle gets coat of arms approved by the queen
Diana's view: Story behind the iconic royal wedding photo
Harry, Meghan attend first official event after wedding
Royal wedding star Bishop Michael Curry speaks to GMA
Royal wedding flowers delivered to hospice patients
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News