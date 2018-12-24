Tulare County authorities rescue dog from canal

A dog-gone great rescue happened Monday in Tulare County.Deputies spotted a German shepherd stuck in a canal near Avenue 224 and Strathmore Road and pulled him to safety.Officers from the Lindsay Police Department were called out to help Tulare County Sheriff's deputies.They all worked together to coax the dog to them and then pulled the dog out.The male German shepherd was wearing a red collar and was taken to a veterinarian by Tulare County Animal Control.No word on where his owners are at this time.