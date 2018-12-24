ANIMAL RESCUE

DOG-GONE GREAT RESCUE: Tulare County authorities rescue dog from canal

EMBED </>More Videos

Tulare County authorities rescue dog from canal

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A dog-gone great rescue happened Monday in Tulare County.

Deputies spotted a German shepherd stuck in a canal near Avenue 224 and Strathmore Road and pulled him to safety.

Officers from the Lindsay Police Department were called out to help Tulare County Sheriff's deputies.

They all worked together to coax the dog to them and then pulled the dog out.

The male German shepherd was wearing a red collar and was taken to a veterinarian by Tulare County Animal Control.

No word on where his owners are at this time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydogtulare county sheriff's officeanimal rescueLindsayTulare County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL RESCUE
How did a little sea lion end up at Oakland Airport?
VIDEO: Officers, bystander rescue deer trapped in soccer net
$12K reward offered to find person who left abused dog to die in dumpster
Fire crews rescue multiple reptiles from burning home
More animal rescue
SOCIETY
Fresno County Sheriff's Office spots Santa's sleigh on overnight flight
Merced teen gives out nearly 100 care packages to homeless
Families welcome home loved ones for holiday season
Meek Mill surprises 3,000 kids with gifts
More Society
Top Stories
HOLIDAY HEROES: Fire crews rescue mother and daughter, save Christmas
Fresno County Sheriff's Office spots Santa's sleigh on overnight flight
Armed robber storms into restaurant demanding cash in Northwest Fresno
Family loses home in house fire hours before Christmas
Hanford family delivers 425 meals to CRMC on Christmas Eve
Police search for shooting suspect in Parlier
Families welcome home loved ones for holiday season
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks still open during government shutdown
Show More
Merced teen gives out nearly 100 care packages to homeless
Local athletes give back to the Fresno community, VCH
Fresno Rescue Mission preparing for Christmas meals
CHP launches maximum enforcement patrols for Christmas Holiday
Christmas Eve shoppers hit the stores for last-minute deals
More News