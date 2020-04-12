Tulare man brings Easter cheer to community with bunny costume

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley man took it upon himself to bring the Easter Bunny to neighbors on Easter weekend.Nicholas Ramirez is a Tulare-native, and he's the man inside this Easter Bunny costume.Ramirez has spent the weekend bringing holiday cheer to neighbors and strangers in his community.He says he initially started with family members, but one thing led to another and he started visiting neighbors and giving them goodies out of his Easter basket.Ramirez hopes his performance put a smile on people's faces in these dark times.