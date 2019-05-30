volunteerism

Veteran's Memorial Museum looking for volunteers to help transport military books to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Operators of the Veteran's Memorial Museum are calling for all hands on deck to help it become the largest military library in the state.

Chief librarian Donald Newland says with the recent passing of a veteran in Bakersfield, a donation of more than 7,000 military books were left to the library by the family.

The problem, however, is getting those books back to Fresno.

With 25 books per box, the museum is looking for the donation of more than 300 boxes as well as volunteers to make the drive down to Bakersfield to assist in loading the unique collection into storage trucks.

The museum plans to make the trip to Bakersfield on June 9.

If you would like to donate boxes or are willing to offer assistance in loading the collection, contact the museum at 559-498-0510.
