Los Angeles woman wrecks car to get Popeye's chicken sandwich

The price paid for a Popeye's sandwich may be the most expensive, yet in the chicken craze.A woman in Los Angeles will likely spend thousands of dollars to repair her car after she wrecked it at a drive-thru trying to secure her place in line.Nearby customers took their cellphones out to record, as two drivers were in separate lines at a Popeye's in LA on Monday.Just before reaching the drive-thru, the two lines merged into one, to serve customers.When the driver of a Mercedes tried to pass another vehicle to get into the single line, she smashed into the barriers along the way, leaving scratches and dents on her car.The person who recorded the video says the woman stayed in line and ended up getting the sandwich.