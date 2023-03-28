South Valley families receive care packages after widespread flooding

South Valley families impacted by recent storms are being supported with care packages.

About 4,000 care packages were handed out between Sunday and Monday morning in Lindsay.

They included water, food, hygiene products, cleaning products and much more.

The packages total about $320,000 dollars of goods.

It was possible thanks to a partnership between the Rotary International District 52-30 and the Global Empowerment Mission.

About 50 people volunteered between both days.

Leaders say the feeling of giving back is indescribable.

"The love we get back because they know they have someone here for them, helping them. There are a lot of families that can't see tomorrow," said Ana Carretero with Rotary International District 5230.

Carratero says they will continue providing care packages throughout Tulare County.

If you would like to donate or volunteer, click here for more information.