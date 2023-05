FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found in a canal in southwest Fresno Thursday morning.

The Fresno Fire Department says the body was seen floating by two people in the Houghton Canal near Nielsen and Hughes just before 7 am.

Crews were able to get the body out near Marks Avenue.

Officials are investigating to try and determine what happened to the person and how they ended up in the canal.