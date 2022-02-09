16-year-old girl injured after man shoots at car in southwest Fresno, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Police: 16-year-old girl injured after man shoots at car in SW Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a gunshot was fired into a car in southwest Fresno Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say it happened just before 3 pm near Amador and Plumas.

Police say four people total were sitting in a car when a man in an alley shot at the car multiple times.

A 16-year-old girl suffered injuries believed to be caused by glass. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay.

No one else in the car was injured.

Authorities say the suspect left the area in a silver Honda Accord.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoshooting
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police investigating smash-and-grab robbery at Merced Mall
Authorities investigating man's suspicious death following house fire
Armed suspect robs central Fresno smoke shop
Fresno Co. hospitals receive funding as fight against COVID continues
COVID-19 protocols in place at the World Ag Expo
Man killed in hit-and-run crash in central Fresno
Homicides in Fresno down 50% compared to 2021
Show More
Oscar nominations 2022: See the full list of nominees
California recall election cost taxpayers $200 million
Merced woman's French Bulldogs stolen from her front yard
EDD tells woman to prove she's a real worker, then locks her out
Republican state senator to challenge Newsom in California
More TOP STORIES News