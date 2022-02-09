16-year-old girl injured after man shoots at car in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a gunshot was fired into a car in southwest Fresno Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities say it happened just before 3 pm near Amador and Plumas.
Police say four people total were sitting in a car when a man in an alley shot at the car multiple times.
A 16-year-old girl suffered injuries believed to be caused by glass. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay.
No one else in the car was injured.
Authorities say the suspect left the area in a silver Honda Accord.
