2 people found dead following house fire in southwest Fresno, officials say

Matthew Cardenas
Monday, August 7, 2023 3:01PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have died following a house fire in southwest Fresno early Monday morning.

Fire officials say the flames broke out at a home on Strother and Thorne Avenues just before 7 am.

Initial reports were that someone was trapped inside the home.

Firefighters found the man and woman in the back of the home.

Officials are still investigating what started the fire.

Drivers should expect delays in the area as the cleanup continues.

The man and woman have not been identified.

