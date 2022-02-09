51-year-old man shot multiple times in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 51-year-old man has been hospitalized after being shot in southwest Fresno Tuesday night.

Fresno police say it happened at a home near Samson and Clara just after 7 pm.

When police arrived at the home, they found a man with two to three gunshot wounds on the lower body.

Authorities believe there was some sort of altercation before the shooting happened.

They also believe a party was happening in the front yard of the home at the time of the shooting.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is in critical condition.
