51-year-old man shot multiple times in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 51-year-old man has been hospitalized after being shot in southwest Fresno Tuesday night.Fresno police say it happened at a home near Samson and Clara just after 7 pm.When police arrived at the home, they found a man with two to three gunshot wounds on the lower body.Authorities believe there was some sort of altercation before the shooting happened.They also believe a party was happening in the front yard of the home at the time of the shooting.The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is in critical condition.