51-year-old man shot multiple times in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 51-year-old man has been hospitalized after being shot in southwest Fresno Tuesday night.
Fresno police say it happened at a home near Samson and Clara just after 7 pm.
When police arrived at the home, they found a man with two to three gunshot wounds on the lower body.
Authorities believe there was some sort of altercation before the shooting happened.
They also believe a party was happening in the front yard of the home at the time of the shooting.
The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is in critical condition.
TOP STORIES
Show More