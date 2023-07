Police are looking for the gunman who shot two women and a nine-month-old baby in southwest Fresno.

It happened just after 11 pm Tuesday on Garrett and Bardell, near Jensen and MLK Boulevard.

Police say the suspect fired several gunshots, striking all three victims who were outside watching fireworks.

All three victims were taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to be okay.

Police have yet to reveal any suspect information or a motive for the shooting.