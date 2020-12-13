SpaceX

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in SXM-7 mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida -- The SpaceX team successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket from Florida Sunday after Friday's launch was scrubbed with 30 seconds left in the countdown due to high winds.

The launch took place at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in a mission to deploy a new satellite for radio subscription service SiriusXM.

The process was divided into three steps: an engine cut-off, a stage separation and a second engine start.

Following stage separation, SpaceX landed Falcon 9's first stage on the "Just Read the Instructions" droneship, located in the Atlantic Ocean. One half of Falcon 9's fairing previously supported the ANASIS-II mission in July 2020.

WATCH: SpaceX's Falcon 9 makes a successful landing
EMBED More News Videos

Press play to watch video of the moments leading up to Falcon 9's landing.



It's successful landing marked the seventh of this particular booster and the 69th successful recovery of a Falcon 9 first stage.

SEE RELATED: SpaceX scrubs launch with 30 seconds left on countdown

SEE RELATED: SpaceX's Starship test launch from Texas site failed upon return to Earth
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencefloridafloridarocket launchspacexrockettechnologyu.s. & worldspacescience
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPACEX
SpaceX launches classified spacecraft payload
How the Biden administration would handle NASA
Radish seeds, meats and cheeses launched to space station
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' interviews astronauts on board ISS
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Show More
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
More TOP STORIES News