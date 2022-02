LOMPOC, Calif. (KFSN) -- A SpaceX rocket will take off from Vandenberg Space Force Base along California's Central Coast Wednesday.This is its first launch of the year.A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch from the base shortly after noon. It will be carrying into orbit a classified payload for the National Reconnaissance Office.Officials say the mission's first stage will return to land at Vandenberg. Upon re-entry, residents across Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties could hear multiple sonic booms.At this time, the launch is scheduled as planned, but it could be delayed if weather conditions change.