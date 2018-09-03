FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS

After crushing the Idaho Vandals, Fresno State Bulldogs prepare for 'Power Five' test on the road in Minnesota

Fresno State opened the 2018 season with a 79-13 over Idaho, but from this point on, the challenges will be much more difficult.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno State opened the 2018 season with a 79-13 over Idaho. It was the most points the Bulldogs have scored in a game since 1991.

In fact, after Week 1, Fresno State officially leads the college football world in scoring.

From the opening kickoff until the final whistle, the Bulldogs were dominant in all three facets of the game: offense, defense, and special teams.

Head coach Jeff Tedford said, in many ways, this first game was all about the Bulldogs getting to know each other.

"As we took the field it was more about us than anything else. Just how we're gonna translate what we do in practice to the game, but you never know in the first game."



The second and third team played the entire second half, giving a glimpse at just how deep this team is.

But from this point on, the challenges will be much more difficult.

Coach Tedford hopes to learn a lot more about his team as they embark on their first road trip. They are heading to Minnesota to take on a "Power Five" school.

"Typically those are where the battles are won are up front when you play these guys because they're big and physical. They're used to that type of game being in that conference."

Against Idaho, the Bulldogs got to the quarterback for just one sack. The challenge will be much harder against a Golden Gophers' offensive line that averages more than 310 pounds.

"They're very good up front, big physical offensive lineman that are big bruisers in the run game, but they're very efficient in the run protection as well, so we're gonna do our best to try to get to the quarterback somehow, someway," said Tedford.

So if week one was all about learning about the depth of this team, after week two, Coach Tedford hopes to learn more about his starting unit.

Kickoff for Saturday's away game is at 4:30p and you can catch the action on FS1.
