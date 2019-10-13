Fans react to uncertain future for Fresno FC Foxes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fans are speaking out about the uncertain future for the Fresno Foxes after the team's tie tonight with LA Galaxy 2, the Foxes still have one more playoff game scheduled at Chukchansi Park, but they don't have a stadium for next season.It was a mixed bag for fans at what could be one of the Fresno Foxes' last games in town, with the most dedicated fans wearing t-shirts and passing out signs hoping to rally the audience and stand together."This is our team and this is citizens of our city that are putting their blood sweat and tears out every week for us," said Foxes fan, Ricky Bravo.They're still hoping that a middle ground can be reached."I'm sure there are meetings behind closed doors that I'm not at my hope is that the owner wants to stay here and the city wants to keep the club here, I guess we'll find out in the next few weeks," Bravo said."We're soccer fans he loves soccer and just having a professional soccer team here to watch is nice," said Falisha Cox.The future of the team is still unknown. The city says they've offered the Fresno football club several properties, and have tried to find a temporary solution to give the team time to build something of their own. But they say the price tag to build a stadium for the team is too high."We don't have means to build a stadium ourselves and we wouldn't build a stadium if a team hasn't guaranteed they're going to be around to play in it cuz then it would simply be an empty stadium," said city councilmember Miguel Arias.The Fresno football club released the following statement:The team has a home playoff set in two weeks on October 26th.