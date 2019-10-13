Fans react to uncertain future for Fresno FC Foxes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fans are speaking out about the uncertain future for the Fresno Foxes after the team's tie tonight with LA Galaxy 2, the Foxes still have one more playoff game scheduled at Chukchansi Park, but they don't have a stadium for next season.
It was a mixed bag for fans at what could be one of the Fresno Foxes' last games in town, with the most dedicated fans wearing t-shirts and passing out signs hoping to rally the audience and stand together.
"This is our team and this is citizens of our city that are putting their blood sweat and tears out every week for us," said Foxes fan, Ricky Bravo.
They're still hoping that a middle ground can be reached.
"I'm sure there are meetings behind closed doors that I'm not at my hope is that the owner wants to stay here and the city wants to keep the club here, I guess we'll find out in the next few weeks," Bravo said.
"We're soccer fans he loves soccer and just having a professional soccer team here to watch is nice," said Falisha Cox.
The future of the team is still unknown. The city says they've offered the Fresno football club several properties, and have tried to find a temporary solution to give the team time to build something of their own. But they say the price tag to build a stadium for the team is too high.
"We don't have means to build a stadium ourselves and we wouldn't build a stadium if a team hasn't guaranteed they're going to be around to play in it cuz then it would simply be an empty stadium," said city councilmember Miguel Arias.
RELATED: Fresno FC responds to city statement on efforts to keep team in Fresno
The Fresno football club released the following statement:
"Fresno Football Club would like to thank the fans, sponsors, and members of the community who have supported the team throughout our first years. This statement is in response to Councilmember Miguel Arias and Mayor Lee Brand's statements on Thursday, October 10 in regard to their involvement with Fresno FC in finding a potential stadium location.
Fresno FC's original vision was to find a downtown site at which to build a stadium. From the beginning, Fresno FC connected with city officials to assist in the search. Fresno FC and the city then discussed the following sites: Selland Arena, Convention Center Parking Lot, and Lot 1 on H Street across from Chukchansi Park.
Selland Arena & Convention Center Parking Lot - Upon a walkthrough of the facility with an architectural firm, the recommendation was made to reconfigure the parking area to fit a soccer-specific stadium. The site plan needed an adjustment to the private parking on site. The city stated that they would not get involved in the negotiation of private parking. Negotiations ended without a positive end result.
Lot 1 - The same firm evaluated Lot 1 and advised that the site needed to be widened to fit a soccer-specific stadium. Increasing the size of the site would have required in turning H Street between Kern and Mono into a one-way street. The city stated they would not make that change to the road.
Chukchansi Park - Fresno FC also requested the City of Fresno subsidize the rent at Chukchansi Park to afford more time in a search for a permanent venue. This request was denied by the City.
The private sites that were identified by Fresno FC inside city limits did not make logistical sense for a stadium plan. Following the failed attempts to stay in downtown Fresno, club leadership has had to explore other options. The club is continuing to look outside of the city limits for potential stadium locations.
"We are disappointed that we could not make a stadium site work within the City of Fresno thus far. We thank the fans for their continued support up to now and into the postseason. Fresno FC will continue to work on solutions for the future." said Frank Yallop, General Manager of Fresno FC."
The team has a home playoff set in two weeks on October 26th.
Fans react to uncertain future for Fresno FC Foxes
FRESNO FC FOXES
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News