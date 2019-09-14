For the first time in history, Bullard High will host a game

An extra special night under the Friday Night lights is in the offing for one Fresno Unified school.Bullard High plays host to its first ever home game.Friday's game has a little more meaning for Bullard High and its fans.The Knights have played football for 65 years but tonight is the first time they'll do so on campus.For the first time in school history, Bullard High will play a true on-campus home football game"It's a really big celebration. A lot of people that have come out to support, to work very hard. District officials, sight folks, community members... it's been a really big undertaking to get here tonight," says Bullard High principal Johnny Alvarado.Bullard typically plays its home games at McClain or Ratcliff but following about a year of planning, the Knights are set to host Turlock's Pittman High under the Friday Night Lights at their practice facility.Bleachers and portable restrooms along with security fencing have been brought in for this history-making event."We have five stadiums in Fresno and we have six games tonight. So we get to serve as the 'sixth stadium' for this evening. That helps the district, that helps other high schools to have a home football game and not have to play tomorrow on a Saturday," says Alvarado.It's not certain if Bullard will host another on campus game in the future but Friday's gridiron showdown could go a long way to help administrators make that decision."This is one and done for the school year but today would be a really good baseline to gather some information to see what it looks like," Alvarado says. "It's Friday Night Football...that alone communicates a big message."