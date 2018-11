One game, one win for first-year head coach Justin Hutson and his Fresno State basketball team. The 'Dogs took care of business in a 91-63 season-opening win over Alaska-Anchorage at the Save Mart Center. Fresno State led by nine at the half and turned it on after the break outscoring the Seawolves.Bulldogs senior guard Braxton Huggins scored a game-high 23 points in the win. Fresno State had four players score in double-figures as the team shot 47.5% from the field.Next up for Fresno State a road game at TCU on Thursday November 15th.