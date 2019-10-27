fresno state bulldogs

Heartbreaking Homecoming: Fresno State falls to Colorado State, 41-31

Colorado State running back Marcus McElroy takes off on a long gain against Fresno State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was a slow start on homecoming but Fresno State falls 41-31 to Colorado State. FS drops to 3-4 on the year and 1-2 in Mountain West play. Ronnie Rivers finished with 146 yards and 2 touchdowns to go along with Josh Hokit's 24 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Bulldog defense gave up five total yards (322 passing).

It was announced before kickoff that the MW's top leading rusher, Marvin Kinsey Jr., was suspended indefinitely. But it didn't slow down the Rams offense. On their second play from scrimmage, Patrick O'Brien connected Trey McBride with a 69-yard touchdown reception. The Rams scored on their next possession to make it 14-0 with 8:21 to go in the first.



CSU missed a field goal that looked to have awoken the Bulldogs offense. On 4th and 2 from the 39, Jorge Reyna connected with Cam Sutton to put FS at the Rams 1. On the next play, Clovis grad and All-American wrestler Josh Hokit took a direct snap and ran in the Dogs' first touchdown to make it 14-7.

After another Rams touchdown, Hokit had 3 runs for 22 yards and brought the pivotal block on Ronnie Rivers 7 yard run which made it 21-14 CSU.



An 8 play, 82 yard touchdown drive capped by another 1 yard Hokit run tied things at 21 on the Bulldogs first drive of the second half. CSU re-took the lead with a field goal but Rivers rushed in his 2nd TD of the game to give the 'Dogs their first lead at 24-21. That was the score heading into the fourth quarter.

Less than a minute into the final period the Rams took a 31-28 lead thanks to a Marcus McElroy 4 yard touchdown. After a Rivers run for 45 yards the Dogs offense stalled out and had to settle for a 35-yard field goal from Cesar Silva to tie the game at 31.

With under six to play, Hanford native Juju Hughes had an interception in the end zone to end the Rams' long drive.

Reyna was intercepted on a deflected pass on the ensuing drive. Two plays later, the Rams took a 38-31 lead.



FS will now head back on the road to face Hawaii (5-3, MW 2-2) on November 2nd at 9:00 PM. The Warriors are coming off a 45-31 win to New Mexico.

This is developing.
