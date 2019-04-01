soldier surprise

Carolina Hurricanes help sailor surprise father after being away on months-long deployment

EMBED <>More Videos

Carolina Hurricanes help soldier surprise father after being away on months-long deployment (Credit: NHL Canes)

RALEIGH -- Valerie Colicchio has been deployed in Djibouti, Africa and hasn't seen her father since the middle of October.

"I've been lying to him for the last, I don't know, three weeks about where I was going to be. He thinks I'm still in Africa," she said.

The Carolina Hurricanes arranged for Valerie to meet head coach Rod Brind'Amour and surprise her father, Scott .

When Scott got to the arena, he thought he was just meeting Brind'Amour, but a few moments later, to his surprise, his daughter walked through the door.



The heartwarming video was tweeted out by the Canes on Saturday.

"I'm just so excited to see him and hockey is our thing," she said.

"He had no idea you were coming home?" asked Brind'Amour.

"No, I've lied to him for the last two weeks," she said.

Valerie and her father stayed to watch the Hurricanes take down the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Saturday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsraleighcarolina hurricanessoldier surprise
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOLDIER SURPRISE
Deployed father surprises daughter at daddy-daughter dance
WATCH: Soldier surprises mom and sister
Soldier comes home early, gives son surprise of lifetime
Marine surprises sister at college graduation
TOP STORIES
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman chased, stabbed at apartment complex
Narcan, pregnancy tests available in Las Vegas vending machine
Man leaves wife and 2 kids in car after leading police on chase
Rapper Nipsey Hussle killed, 2 wounded in LA shooting
El Chapo, the fashionista? Drug lord to launch clothing line
Bay Area Catholic Priest arrested for child sex abuse
Police: Man steals expensive bras from home during open house
Show More
North Carolina school can't force girls to wear skirts, US judge rules
One dead, firefighter injured in central Fresno fire
Forklift operator from Central Valley killed in workplace accident
2 pilots killed in Marine helicopter crash in Arizona
23rd horse dies at Santa Anita after racing accident
More TOP STORIES News