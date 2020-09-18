qba

QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Veteran quarterbacks will shine in 2020

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football and anything else in the football world.

This week's topics include:
  • Why coaches/quarterbacks with continuity will have success in 2020
  • Derek Carr and the Raiders week 1 win
  • Why veteran quarterbacks will "torch" defenses in empty stadiums
  • Josh Allen and the Bills week 1 win
  • Why the NFC West might be the deepest conference
  • Why football is needed even during a pandemic
  • State of college football
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    sportsqba
    Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    QBA
    QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Super Bowl is 'not a good matchup for the Chiefs'
    QBA with Trent Dilfer: Raiders need to stick with Carr on move to Vegas
    QB&A: Dilfer on FS head coach opening? Interested but not yet
    Dilfer QB&A: Trent talks Raiders playoff chances, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and how the Bulldogs bounce back at San Diego
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Creek Fire: 244,756 acres burned with 18% containment
    Creek Fire: Auberry resident mourns loss of her beloved home
    Get vaccinated to avoid flu and COVID-19 'double whammy', doctors say
    Horse Ranch needs volunteers to care for hundreds of displaced animals
    Why is the Creek Fire so hard to control?
    Yosemite National Park to close due to hazardous air quality
    Creek Fire: Pine Ridge Elementary offering support for students
    Show More
    Fresno shootings within hours of each other leave 2 dead
    SQF Complex Fire: 122,835 acres burned, 12% contained
    Join ABC30, Red Cross to help families in need with Day of Giving for Western Wildfires
    Central California coronavirus cases
    2 men shot after fight inside southeast Fresno hotel room
    More TOP STORIES News