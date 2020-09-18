QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Veteran quarterbacks will shine in 2020

Why coaches/quarterbacks with continuity will have success in 2020

Derek Carr and the Raiders week 1 win

Why veteran quarterbacks will "torch" defenses in empty stadiums

Josh Allen and the Bills week 1 win

Why the NFC West might be the deepest conference

Why football is needed even during a pandemic

State of college football

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football and anything else in the football world.This week's topics include: