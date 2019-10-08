high school football

Team of the Week: Kingsburg Vikings

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- They're not just one of six local teams who remain unbeaten, they're off to their best start since 2010. This week's Me-N-Ed's team of the week is the Kingsburg Vikings.

"We're rolling at this point and we're just hoping to keep it going this week," said head coach David Wilson.

The Vikings are 6-0 after defeating Exeter 21-14 in week seven.

"We've put in a lot of work this offseason, even the past couple years we've been working hard. 6-0 is kinda justs like a paycheck the season is not over," said running back, Blake Spomer.

Kingsburg has recorded two shut out wins this season with the help of their leaders on defense. Senior defensive end Josh Jackson says his teammates have been working hard as a group.

"Intensity, we really work together, fly to the ball, we're really rolling want to keep it up," he said.

The Vikings will be tasked with playing back-to-back league games on the road. They take on the Cavaliers of Visalia who are riding a four-game win streak after the return of running back Jaalen Rening.

"They have a really good RB so that's the guy we have to key on but they're also really big and physical. They have a winning tradition over there it's a tough place to go play at," Wilson said.

The team travels to Central Valley Christian Friday night. Kick-off is at 7:15 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportskingsburgfresno countyhigh school footballfriday night footballkingsburg
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Friday Night Football - Week 7
Team of the Week: Bullard Knights
Friday Night Football - Week 6
16-year-old football player lifts car off trapped neighbor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Briceburg Fire doubles in size, 500 acres burned, 5 percent contained
Dangerous winds pose fire risk, PG&E plans for power shutoff
Vaping-related death reported in Kings County, second death in Valley
Local Sikh leader and TV show host killed in crash in Fresno
Fresno gas prices up by 14.3 cents in the last week
Sisters of murdered Visalia woman to raise awareness about domestic violence
New video shows Fresno Police in clear danger, opening fire in 2018 case
Show More
Restraining order hearing for FUSD board member as recall efforts continue
Fortnite is as addictive as cocaine, lawsuit alleges
5-year-old girl in hospital after nearly drowning in bathtub by accident
Fresno woman found shot inside home was not intended target, police say
California launching first toll-free, statewide mental health line
More TOP STORIES News