SQF Complex Fire: 169,757 acres burned, 75% contained, latest evacuation warnings

MORE SQF COMPLEX FIRE STORIES

EVACUATION WARNINGS

EVACUEE RESOURCES

HOW TO HELP

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters have held the line on the SQF Complex Fire, which as of Tuesday morning, has burned 169,757 acres and is 75% contained.Now, fire crews are working to contain hotspots that smoldered overnight due to high winds.All mandatory evacuation orders for the fire have been downgraded, but warnings are still in place for several areas.The wildfire is now the largest wildfire in Tulare County's modern history. Tulare County Fire Chief Charlie Norman says the complex fire surpassed the 2002 McNally Fire which burned 150,696 acres.CAL FIRE closed the Mountain Home Demonstration State Forest and Balch Park Campground. Officials say the parks are being closed for public safety, as there are lots of dead trees after the fire. The parks may not reopen until May of 2022.Bear Creek Road above the Mountain Home Camp and Balch Park Road above the Happy Camp community is also closed.The Castle and Shotgun fires combined have been damaged 232 structures.Tulare County residents can now check the status of their homes in the fire zone. A new interactive map based on preliminary information allows users to enter their address and click on icons to see information about damage, along with photos. A new hotline has also been established for support and services. The number is 559-802-9790.South Fork Drive past Conley Bridge to the end of South Fork Drive, Mineral King, Silver CityYou can register for evacuation alerts here for Tulare County: alerttc.com . A new map was released that shows evacuation areas, which can be found here If you've been displaced by the SQF Complex Fire, and you have an RV or trailer, you can call 211 for assistance finding available locations to park.Tulare County Animals Services announced that large animals could be brought to the Woodlake Rodeo Grounds, Porterville Fairgrounds, and Tulare County Animal Service's main shelter, Mondays through Sundays from 8 am to 5 pm. You can call 559-636-4050 to arrange pick-up or drop-off.Families who have been displaced by the SQF Complex Fire and need items can request them by emailing fire@unitedwaytc.orgThe Salvation Army is accepting donations for people who've been forced from their homes due to the SQF Complex Fire.You can drop off bottled water, non-perishable food and hygiene products at the following locations.Monday and Tuesday, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (closed 12:30-1:30 p.m.)Wednesday, 2-5:00 p.m.Thursday and Friday, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (closed 12:30-1:30 p.m.)Wednesday, 8:00 a.m.-noonCall 559-687-2520 for more information.770 N. Main Street, Porterville, CAMonday through Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.Phone: 559-793-2527