Start Here has the stories to watch for today that are making headlines not only here in the Central Valley but beyond.
2-year-old dies after shot in head, father arersted
The father of a 2-year-old boy who died after being shot in the head has been arrested for homicide, according to the Visalia Police Department.
Police say 25-year-old William Stallworth was taken into custody Thursday night after calling police about the shooting.
RELATED: Visalia 2-year-old dies after being shot in head, father arrested for homicide
Stallworth is being held on charges of homicide and child endangerment.
When we learn more about what led up to the shooting we will send out an alert on our mobile app.
Click here to download the ABC30 app
California Wildfires
Firefighters are battling two massive wildfires burning in northern and southern California this morning.
Several neighborhoods in the city of Murrieta have been forced to evacuate as the Tenaja Fire has scorched about 2,000 acres with 10% containment.
Meanwhile in Tehama County, evacuations are also in place as the Red Bank Fire has burned at least six-thousand acres with no containment.
In just minutes we're expecting an update on the firefighting efforts and we'll bring that to you on our website and mobile app.
Friday Night Football
Another week of Friday Night Football!
The Grizzlies are getting ready to take on the Whitney Wildcats from Northern California.
Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Koligian Stadium
You can get the highlights from tonight's game and other games throughout the Valley on Action News live at 11.
Scores from throughout the Valley are also updating all night on our mobile app
Latest Valley Forecast
Ready for cooler weather this weekend?
Temperatures are going to dip into the 80s starting on Sunday and will stick around until the middle of next week.
For the latest forecast click here or download the Accuweather App.
START HERE: 2-year-old dies after shot in head, California wildfires, Friday Morning Football
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News