Valley realtor using music to stand out in housing market

High interest rates have made it more challenging to buy or sell a home, but the love of music has helped a Fresno realtor stand out.

Diaz says writing raps is no different than knocking on doors or making calls regarding properties. He's putting in the time.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We caught up with Steven "The Rappin' Realtor" Diaz at a home he is selling near Clovis Community College.

The feedback he received from his music encouraged him to post more songs.

"It just started out as fun," he said. "I wasn't really planning on using it for marketing. I just did a few songs here and there."

His raps have created a buzz in the industry and now, Diaz performs at real estate gatherings around the country.

Steven is a real estate agent with EXP Realty.

"Times change, so I feel you have to change with the time," he said. "You have to stand out a little bit. There's a lot of real estate agents out there, so my whole goal was to stand out."

He stands out with hooks and rhymes.

When he shows a home, though, people don't want to hear him rap.

"They want to know more about the house," he said.

Diaz says writing raps is no different than knocking on doors or making calls regarding properties. He's putting in the time.

In the Valley, swimming pools can be a big selling point.

Steven hasn't heard any feedback from real rappers yet.

"I do get tagged a lot by the artist if I do a remix or whatnot, so hopefully one day," he said.

For news updates, follow Dale Yurong on Facebook and Twitter.