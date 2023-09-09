Suspects wanted for stealing cash from Buddhist temple in Fresno County, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Detectives are looking for three men who stole cash from a place of worship in Fresno County.

Surveillance video captured two of the suspects lurking in the Chua Thien An Buddhist Temple on McKinley and Blythe avenues on Thursday.

The sheriff's office says three men entered the gated property before taking off with an undisclosed amount of money.

A member of the temple took video as they chased after the group.

You can see the suspects running into a dark-colored, newer-model Chevy Tahoe with a fake license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.