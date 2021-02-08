Fresno police taking extra measures to track drunk drivers during Super Bowl

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This Super Bowl Sunday -- Fresno Police officers are reminding those who drink, not to drive."We expect people to have fun and drink some, but we don't want them to get behind the wheel and drive a car," says Fresno Police Lt. Ritchie O'Dell.O'Dell says increased patrols are hitting the streets and will keep a lookout for intoxicated drivers.He says Sunday's are typically slow -- especially during the pandemic -- but the department expects the Super Bowl will draw more people out of their homes."With the Super Bowl going on it is going to increase, but it usually ends pretty early," he said.In years past, Fresno Police would have run DUI checkpoints, but O'Dell says the pandemic has altered their operations."We come in contact with a lot of these drivers during checkpoints and we just want to try and limit the exposure to officers and the public," he said.O'Dell says whenever you drink, you need to make a plan to return home -- this could include a taxi, ride-sharing apps or a designated driver.Staff at brewery Tioga-Sequoia are also encouraging people to make smart decisions.The brewery opened prior to the big game for beer sales and delivery."A DUI is expensive, it lasts a long time and that's the fact of the matter," says manager William Compton. "It is something that will stay on your record. It is unsafe not only for yourself but also for everyone in the community as well."If convicted, a first offense DUI could result in a multitude of penalties, including three to five years of probation and a fine of at least $390.O'Dell says increased patrols will continue through the early morning hours.