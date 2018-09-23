HIT AND RUN

Suspect bailed out of jail after arrest on charges of killing vice principal in hit and run

Rogelio Alvarez, 18, was booked into the Fresno County jail on three charges.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The teenager believed to have hit and killed Gavin Gladding last weekend is out on bail -- just hours after he was arrested on charges of killing the vice principal with his vehicle.

Rogelio Alvarez, 18, was booked into the Fresno County jail on charges of vehicular manslaughter, hit and run causing death and driving without a license Friday night.

His bail was set at $6,100-- which he posted around 10 a.m. on Saturday. His court date is set for October 5 at 8:00 a.m.



Officers say defense attorney Eddie Ruiz contacted them Friday night at about the same time investigators found the truck and arranged to surrender Alvarez.

Police say the truck belonged to his father and Alvarez was in the process of acquiring a driver's license, but he didn't have one yet. He did not know Gladding.

Highway patrol investigators say there was also a female in the truck at the time of the crash.

They are not saying who she is, or how she is related to Alvarez but say she could also face charges.

"It just depends on how the da works with that individual but it could be aiding and abetting," said CHP Vic Taylor

At a press conference, Friday night investigators say they got an anonymous tip that led them to find the Chevy Silverado that had damage consistent with the collision.

At that same time, Alvarez's attorney contacted police and arranged to surrender his client.

The defense attorney released a statement saying, "On behalf of my client and his family, we join with our community in conveying our condolences to the family, friends, and students of Gavin Gladding. We hope and pray that this will be the first step in bringing closure to the Gladding family."

The Clovis Unified School District is also speaking out about the incident, "While we know there is still a long road ahead for everyone who loved Gavin, the closure made possible by last night's arrest."

The hard work of our law enforcement partners is invaluable to our healing."

Funeral services to honor and remember Gavin Gladding will take place on Monday at the People's Church (7172 N Cedar Ave, Fresno, CA 93720).

The services will begin at 10 a.m.
