VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home on Sunday.Officers were called to check on a house on 4th Avenue and Grape Street around 12:50 pm.Investigators identified the victim as 21-year-old Aaron Parker Jacobson.Detectives say Jacobson's cause of death is still pending an autopsy.Further information about the investigation was not immediately available.