FUSD teacher starts YouTube channel for students

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- While students are working to tackle their studies at home, one Fresno teacher is getting creative when it comes to educating her high school students about a tough subject.

Edison High School geometry teacher Shariya Gray is determined to make math as exciting as possible for her students, even if they can't be in the classroom.

"I just want folks to see that math is not hard," said Gray. "In fact, it's very entertaining if you can meet someone that can bring it out of you."

When the district closed their doors on March 13th, Shariya got busy and decided to make a YouTube channel "The Black-Matician".

"I was like, let me just make a YouTube channel so everyone can see it," said Gray. "Hopefully these videos will open up minds and people who are learning these things will start watching them."

She'll post videos online every week, each one with a different lesson and covering a new math principal. The first lesson will be posted tomorrow at 9 a.m. with new lessons coming every week.

To watch the videos visit Shariya's YouTube page.

