TECHNOLOGY

FACETIME FLAW: Houston lawyer's lawsuit alleges Apple glitch allowed private deposition to be recorded

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston lawyer suing Apple over FaceTime bug.

HOUSTON, Texas --
A Houston lawyer is suing Apple over the FaceTime glitch that allows people to eavesdrop, even if you don't answer the phone.

RELATED: Apple FaceTime glitch lets callers listen through unanswered phones

Attorney Larry Williams filed a civil lawsuit this week against Apple, alleging that the glitch allowed a private deposition with a client to be recorded.

Calling the bug a "defective product breach," Williams accuses Apple of failing "to provide sufficient warnings and instructions" to the general public, including his client.

Williams is suing for unspecified damages.

The security glitch allows users to access someone's microphone and possibly, their front-facing camera during group FaceTime chats - even if the other person rejected the call.

Apple says it plans to release a fix for the problem in a software update later this week.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyapplelawsuitHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Teen claims he discovered major Apple FaceTime glitch
Police warn of location sharing services on apps
FaceTime bug lets callers listen through unanswered phones
Here's the best way to sell your old electronics: Consumer Reports
More Technology
Top Stories
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Bay Area garbage hauler pushing for fee if non-recyclable items in recycling bins
Dog rescued after 5 months in drainage ditch
115 in a 35: Woman accused of speeding on snowy road
Mother reunited with baby daughter at SFO after separation at US-Mexico border
Israeli scientists say cancer cure close; doctors are skeptical
Crenshaw proposes bill to stop Congress' pay during shutdown
N.J. special ed teacher charged with having sex with student
Show More
Tyson chicken nuggets recalled, may contain rubber
339 people arrested in statewide human trafficking sting
Fresno's homeless population grows over 30-percent in 2 years
Man trapped under truck while working on it; Parlier police rescue him
Ripple effects of PG&E bankruptcy filing could stretch far
More News