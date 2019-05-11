Teen arrested, charged for Corcoran shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police arrested a teenager for shooting and injuring another boy Friday morning.Officers found the 16-year-old victim on Whitley and 6 1/2 Avenue just after midnight.He had gunshot wounds on his back and torso and went to a hospital for treatment.Police found a handgun and ammunition when they searched a home about a mile-and-a-half away on Estes and Muir.The 16-year-old suspect is charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.